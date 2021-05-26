Pelicans News Around the Web (5-26-2021)

Tiebreaker drawing places Pelicans in No. 10 pre-lottery slot

Luck was not on New Orleans’ side Tuesday afternoon, but it’s much more important that fortune smiles upon the Pelicans four weeks from now.

Pelicans lose tiebreaker, will go into draft lottery with slim odds of jumping up from 10th

The New Orleans Pelicans won't officially know where they're picking in this year's draft for another month, but the most likely outcome is that they'll stay at 10th.

ZION WILLIAMSON PELICANS SEASON IN REVIEW | 2020-21

Put him on the low block, watch him dominate. Put him at the top of the key with the ball in his hands, watch “Point Zion” flourish. Through the first two seasons of his NBA career, Williamson has shown incomparable versatility, the ability to transform into whatever unique offensive force New Orleans needs him to be.