Posted: May 26, 2020

Pelicans News Around the Web (5-26-2020)

Report: There's a 'good chance' NBA goes straight to postseason

During his six-year tenure as NBA commissioner, Adam Silver has showed he is not beholden to tradition. Silver has openly entertained ideas such as adding a midseason tournament and revamping the playoff format. In 2018, Silver wondered aloud about taking the top eight teams in each conference and then reseeding them 1-16 based on record.

See More»

NBA Superlatives: Pelicans guard JJ Redick

Fourteen years ago, Duke University’s all-time leading scorer was selected 11th overall in the NBA draft by the Orlando Magic.

See More»

Dunks, game winners and a TD pass: Our favorite play of the season for all 30 teams

It has been two and a half months since we've seen a poster dunk, an ankle-breaking move or a buzzer-beating shot on an NBA court. And, while there is some hope of a potential restart, plenty of hurdles remain in the league's mission to save the season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

See More»
Tags
Redick, JJ, Pelicans, NBA, new orleans

Related Content

Redick, JJ

Pelicans

NBA

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter