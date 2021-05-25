Posted: May 25, 2021

Pelicans News Around the Web (5-25-2021)

BRANDON INGRAM PELICANS SEASON IN REVIEW | 2020-21

For a player coming off a 2019-20 NBA All-Star berth – who compiled nearly identical statistics the following season – Ingram does not sound at all content with what transpired in 2020-21 for he and the Pelicans. Five years into his pro career, the biggest number the forward is focused on is in the win column, a category where New Orleans came up three victories shy of reaching the Western Conference play-in tournament.

Brandon Ingram put up big numbers once again, but Pelicans' All-Star is still learning how to win

In his second season with the New Orleans Pelicans, Brandon Ingram had new teammates, a new coach and, from Day 1, a forward next to him in the starting lineup, Zion Williamson, who was just as capable offensively as him.

