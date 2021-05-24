Pelicans News Around the Web (5-24-2021)

Walker: No Pelicans among finalists for NBA postseason honors, but some predictions on who will win

In the 19 seasons since NBA basketball returned to New Orleans in 2002, only three Pelicans/Hornets have ever won one of the league's six major awards.

Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson could set tone for Team USA, but will either say yes?

The NBA playoffs swept into the present tense over the weekend on a massive surprise for the league and a tremendous opportunity for Team USA.