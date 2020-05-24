Pelicans News Around the Web (5-24-2020)

Pelicans play-by-play announcer Joel Meyers on what he misses about sports: 'Everybody I work with'

Before every Pelicans home game, Joel Meyers takes a lap through Smoothie King Center’s U-shaped press room. With his baritone voice and his rolling briefcase in tow, he greets media who’ve gotten there early.

Pels free agency preview: Will Derrick Favors find a better deal, fit elsewhere?

After months of uncertainty, there seems to be some progress toward the NBA returning in the near future.

Statement from NBA Chief Communications Officer Mike Bass

The NBA, in conjunction with the National Basketball Association Players Association, is engaged in exploratory conversations with The Walt Disney Company about restarting the 2019-20 NBA season in late July.

NBA: Season could resume in Orlando in late July

The NBA is in talks with Disney to resume the season at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida. On Saturday, the NBA released a statement that it is engaged in "exploratory conversations" with Disney, and that games could be back as soon as late July.