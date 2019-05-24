Pelicans News Around the Web (5-24-2019)

Pelicans employees discuss their roles in hugely-popular lottery-night video

It was the most popular and widely-viewed NBA video on Twitter from Tuesday, May 14 – no small feat, considering Game 1 of the Western Conference finals took place that night in Oracle Arena.

Free agent negotiation period moved up to June 30

The National Basketball Association (NBA) and the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) announced today an agreement to modify the time at which teams can begin negotiating with free agents.