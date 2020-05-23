Pelicans News Around the Web (5-23-2020)

NBA Free Agency: David Griffin Reveals New Orleans Pelicans Offseason Plan of Attack

In his latest conference with media, Griff notes the importance of keeping New Orleans young core together.

Did the Pelicans See Enough From Brandon Ingram?

Until play resumes, The Crossover will be examining one big-picture question for every NBA team. Today we take a look at the New Orleans Pelicans, who were 28-36 when the season was suspended.