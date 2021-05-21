Pelicans News Around the Web (5-21-2021)

David Griffin on the New Orleans Pelicans Weekly Show - May 20, 2021

The voice of the Pelicans Todd Graffagnini recaps the season with Pelicans Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations, David Griffin.

Saints/Pelicans president Dennis Lauscha reflects on past 9 years in role in Q&A

New Orleans Saints and Pelicans president Dennis Lauscha's ninth anniversary in his role with both clubs is May 20, and to commemorate the native New Orleanian's tenure with the two franchises, he sat down with Saints team reporter John DeShazier for a Q&A.

David Griffin says upgrading Pelicans' 3-point shooting this offseason is a priority

The New Orleans Pelicans were running out of chances when the Golden State Warriors came to town for back-to-back games in early May. To have any hope of sneaking into the Western Conference play-in tournament, the Pelicans needed to win both games.