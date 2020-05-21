Pelicans News Around the Web (5-21-2020)
Walks with Graff: the Crescent City Classic
Pandemic forced cancellation of race but Graff walks the courseSee More»
In documentary, JJ Redick reflects on time ex-Clippers owner Donald Sterling nearly nixed his deal
JJ Redick was a key piece on the Lob City-era Los Angeles Clippers.See More»
Pelicans broadcaster roundtable: Favorite Southwest Division road trip
Although being a member of the Southwest Division is anything but hospitable on the court – all five teams are 2019-20 playoff contenders, the NBA’s only division that can claim that – it does bring certain benefits away from basketball.See More»
Sources: NBA in serious talks to restart season in Orlando, Disney World the frontrunner
Orlando’s Walt Disney World Resort is the clear frontrunner to become the NBA’s playing site to resume the 2019-20 season amid the coronavirus pandemic, sources told The Athletic.See More»
Report: NBA considers Disney World 'front-runner' as host site to finish season
If the NBA is able to resume its season, it's looking more likely that games will happen at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.See More»
NEXT UP: