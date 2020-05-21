Pelicans News Around the Web (5-21-2020)

Walks with Graff: the Crescent City Classic

Pandemic forced cancellation of race but Graff walks the course

In documentary, JJ Redick reflects on time ex-Clippers owner Donald Sterling nearly nixed his deal

JJ Redick was a key piece on the Lob City-era Los Angeles Clippers.

Pelicans broadcaster roundtable: Favorite Southwest Division road trip

Although being a member of the Southwest Division is anything but hospitable on the court – all five teams are 2019-20 playoff contenders, the NBA’s only division that can claim that – it does bring certain benefits away from basketball.

Sources: NBA in serious talks to restart season in Orlando, Disney World the frontrunner

Orlando’s Walt Disney World Resort is the clear frontrunner to become the NBA’s playing site to resume the 2019-20 season amid the coronavirus pandemic, sources told The Athletic.

Report: NBA considers Disney World 'front-runner' as host site to finish season

If the NBA is able to resume its season, it's looking more likely that games will happen at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.