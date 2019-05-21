Pelicans News Around the Web (5-21-2019)

New Orleans Pelicans in rare position to hit ground running with first overall NBA draft pick in Zion Williamson

We often complicate various aspects of decision-making with athletes. By doing this, we create tendencies that eliminate the simplistic human elements we live by every day.

How Should the Pelicans Navigate Anthony Davis’ Future Post-Zion Sweepstakes?

A slim 6% chance at the No. 1 pick materialized into the rights to Zion Williamson last week as the Pelicans snagged their second top pick since 2012. .

Five things to know about Pelicans General Manager Trajan Langdon

New Orleans Pelicans Coach Alvin Gentry can't tip hand, even if everyone knows the cards

Cam Jordan will say what Alvin Gentry cannot, and what every other rabid New Orleans Pelicans fan – and, yes, Jordan resides among the flock – has been screaming since Gentry unleashed his “Eff Yeah!” affirmation (his sister will approve the watering down; keep reading) after the Pelicans won the NBA Lottery on May 14.

Alvin Gentry participates in the 2019 Saints Hall of Fame Golf Tournament

Alvin Gentry on Pelicans winning lottery: ‘I was just praying that it wasn’t a dream’

Alvin Gentry didn’t sleep much last Tuesday night (May 14) after the New Orleans Pelicans won the NBA Draft lottery in Chicago.

Candid Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry: I'll put New Orleans 'up against any city in the United States'

Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry showed up to Bayou Oaks Golf Course on Monday morning for the Saints Hall of Fame Celebrity Golf Classic without a single good-luck charm — no tie, no wooden angel, no antique class rings in his bag.