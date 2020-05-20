Pelicans News Around the Web (5-20-2020)

Why Zion Williamson, Kenrich Williams were allowed inside Pelicans' practice facility when it was closed

During Zion Williamson’s recovery from a torn right lateral meniscus, the Pelicans took what executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin described as a "holistic" approach.

How exciting would a 'He Got Game' sequel be starring Zion?

Jay Williams and Brian Windhorst weigh in on Spike Lee's comments that he'd like to cast Zion Williamson to star in a "He Got Game" sequel.

Spike Lee, Zion Williamson pairing for a major motion picture? Possibly!

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson is already an internationally known basketball star, but soon, he may also be a well-known movie star.

Spike Lee, Ray Allen say there are early talks of Zion Williamson starring in 'He Got Game' sequel

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson may soon move from the court to the big screen. Director and producer Spike Lee and NBA champion Ray Allen were interviewed on the Jumpman show "Encore" and discussed early talks of a potential movie deal with the rookie. They said there have been conversations about Williamson starring in a "He Got Game" sequel.

NBA Superlatives: Pelicans forward Zion Williamson

After playing four preseason games last fall, New Orleans rookie Zion Williamson seemed to show the world what was in store, as he dominated and put up big numbers in relatively limited minutes.