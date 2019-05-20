Pelicans News Around the Web (5-20-2019)

Pelicans hire Trajan Langdon as General Manager

Langdon joins the Pelicans after serving as assistant general manager for the Brooklyn Nets since March 8, 2016

David Griffin has now made his first front office hire as the Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations, inserting former Brooklyn Nets assistant general manager Trajan Langdon as the team's new general manager, a source confirmed Sunday morning.

