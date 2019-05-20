Pelicans News Around the Web (5-20-2019)
Pelicans hire Trajan Langdon as General Manager
Langdon joins the Pelicans after serving as assistant general manager for the Brooklyn Nets since March 8, 2016See More»
Where could the New Orleans Pelicans look in the second round?
It’s no secret who the New Orleans Pelicans are going to take with the first pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, but where could the Pelicans turn at No. 39 and No. 57?See More»
