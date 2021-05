Kushner: Pelicans should have had better results, need to start building this offseason

Brand the season however you want. There’s some argument whether it should be labeled an abject failure, mild disappointment, developmental campaign or something in between.

In two seasons with the New Orleans Pelicans, Lonzo Ball’s role shifted.