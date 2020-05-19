Pelicans News Around the Web (5-19-2020)

Seven Pelicans players resume usage of practice facility this week

Roughly half of New Orleans’ 15-player roster is taking advantage of Monday’s official reopening of the team’s practice facility, as the Pelicans try to remain in physical condition and gear up for a potential resumption of the 2019-20 season. Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin said in a conference call with local media that seven players are using the Ochsner Sports Performance Center’s courts this week for separate, socially-distanced individual workouts.

At the Ochsner Sports Performance Center, there are arrows taped to the floor to instruct players where they can and can’t go. Only two baskets inside the entire facility are available to shoot on. And anyone who goes in must have their temperature checked.