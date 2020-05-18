Pelicans News Around the Web (5-18-2020)

Pelicans practice facility to reopen for first time in nearly two months

During their first season as Pelicans, Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball have developed reputations as gym rats. Before the season was interrupted, it was common for staff members to find them getting shots up at the team's practice facility in Metairie at any hour — day or night. The work they put in with Pelicans shooting guru Fred Vinson helped both improve dramatically as outside shooters.

Did You Know That… The two most recent seasons are the two most efficient offensively in New Orleans franchise history?

If you consider yourself a basketball purist or traditionalist, the NBA’s steady rise in three-point attempts – as opposed to hard drives to the hoop – may bother you. At one point in time, the goal of a 3-on-1 fast break was to create a dunk or layup, but nowadays, you frequently see that situation result in a pull-up 25-footer.