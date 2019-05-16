Pelicans News Around the Web (5-16-2019)

Pelicans lottery win brings instant excitement along Gulf Coast, jump in season-ticket sales

Pelicans Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin was a busy man Tuesday evening, so you’ll have to forgive him if it took some time for Griffin to respond to your congratulatory text.

Conference Call with David Griffin following the 2019 NBA Draft Lottery

Pelicans at top of list of winners in wild 2019 draft lottery

A compelling case can be made that the most anticipated NBA draft lotteries of this decade took place in 2012 and 2019, when the consensus No. 1 pick was ranked so far ahead of other prospects that there was no debate about who’d be the top selection.

NBA Draft Lottery Recap - May 15, 2019

Jim Eichenhofer, Sean Kelley, John DeShazier, and Daniel Sallerson sit down to recap the New Orleans Pelicans winning the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft Lottery.

Sean Payton has a thought about Zion Williamson and the Saints

Sean Payton can’t help but get caught in the excitement about Zion Williamson coming to New Orleans.

Zion changes everything for New Orleans Pelicans

It happened, New Orleans. It really did happen.

Kushner: Pelicans armed with No.1 pick, but keeping Anthony Davis will be tough sell

The first reaction was euphoria.

Pelicans season ticket demand soars after winning No. 1 pick: 'Are my seats still there?'

While hands clutched at hearts, covered mouths in suspense and squeezed others’ fingers, the room went silent for less than half a second.

After Pelicans Win The Zion Williamson Lottery, Alvin Gentry Is Ready To Capitalize On The Moment

Just after the conclusion of Tuesday’s NBA Draft Lottery, Alvin Gentry stood before a media scrum trying to navigate a slew of questions about the franchise-pivoting lottery win his New Orleans Pelicans had just locked up.

New Orleans Pelicans fans crash team website during season ticket purchasing frenzy following NBA Draft Lottery

The city of New Orleans has plenty to celebrate about after securing the rights to the number one overall pick in next month’s draft, and no one partied harder than the New Orleans Pelicans ticket sales team.

What comes next for New Orleans Pelicans with Anthony Davis’ trade request?

When asked about New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis on Tuesday night, just moments after the team won the NBA lottery, Alvin Gentry had to step back and remind everyone of something.