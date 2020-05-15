Posted: May 15, 2020

Pelicans News Around the Web (5-15-2020)

The good luck charm that helped the Pelicans land Zion Williamson has been on a 'wild ride'

The wooden angel that is now a part of Pelicans’ lore is back in Connie Halphen’s purse. It is her good luck charm — something she holds close when family members have surgery or when grandchildren are born. She takes it everywhere she goes.

NBA Superlatives 2019-20: Pelicans center Jahlil Okafor

In his second season with New Orleans, Jahlil Okafor’s 2019-20 campaign is symbolic of how he’s fared in general since he arrived in the Crescent City.

