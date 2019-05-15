Pelicans News Around the Web (5-15-2019)

Bird strikes! Pelicans win lottery for second time this decade

New Orleans experienced its share of poor luck on the court during the 2018-19 regular season, in the form of rampant injuries that often left the Pelicans short-handed, particularly in March and April.

There’s no objective way to measure this, but in David Griffin and Alvin Gentry, the New Orleans Pelicans might have the basketball executive-coach combination with the most positive attitudes in the NBA.

Could Zion Williamson impact Anthony Davis trade request from Pelicans?

Anthony Davis could theoretically choose to stay in New Orleans and play a season with the No. 1 player selected in the upcoming NBA Draft, with the Pelicans all but certain to select former Duke phenom Zion Williamson.

Zion changes everything for New Orleans Pelicans

It happened, New Orleans. It really did happen.

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry was the first person in the secure conference room where the NBA lottery was held.

The next chapter in the history of the New Orleans Pelicans could take shape on Tuesday night (May 14).

The New Orleans Pelicans made a jump in the NBA lottery on Tuesday night (May 14). A big jump.

Alvin Gentry isn't always the most excitable guy, but you wouldn't have known that on Tuesday evening.

‘We have to build a winner now’: Pelicans VP David Griffin on Zion, AD and life with the No. 1 pick

Even David Griffin couldn’t keep up with the pace at which his franchise’s fortunes changed Tuesday night inside the Hilton Chicago.

Kushner: Pelicans totally transformed by NBA draft lottery win -- whether Anthony Davis stays or goes

Do you believe in Ping-Pong balls?

How did the Pelicans somehow win the NBA draft lottery? These 2 good-luck charms

You need good luck to win any lottery right?

Playing the odds, the New Orleans Pelicans were slated to get the No. 7 overall pick in the upcoming NBA draft.

Well, now New Orleans has a reason to party.

New Orleans Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry apologized for cursing in the NBA draft lottery room Tuesday night. But it was for good reason.

Ahead of this year's NBA draft lottery, the New Orleans Pelicans held a contest for a season-ticket holder to submit a lucky charm to wish the team success.

For Pelicans, a great player like Zion Williamson comes with great responsibility

If it’s still possible to look at Zion Williamson without googly eyes, allow me to temper expectations a tad about the anointed young phenom: He’s not a guaranteed franchise savior.

Williamson, Duke's freshman sensation, is likely to be the No. 1 pick when the draft is held next month.

The poker faces that filled the ballroom inside the Hilton Chicago didn’t apply to the one slapping high-fives with his competitors in the NBA’s drawing room for the “Zion Lottery” Tuesday night, as Alvin Gentry exclaimed with unbridled jubilation, initially jumping up before the winning four-number combination was revealed to belong to the New Orleans Pelicans.

What happened at the wildest NBA lottery ever seen

Holy smokes. What a wild lottery. That may have been the wildest lottery ever.

New Orleans Won The NBA’s Golden Ticket. Now What Happens?

The NBA draft lottery on Tuesday night pitted the repeated good luck of Cleveland against the long-standing bad luck of New York — and somehow, New Orleans won.

Vegas lowers Pels' title odds from 300-1 to 25-1

The New Orleans Pelicans were the big NBA draft lottery winners Tuesday night, and Las Vegas took notice.