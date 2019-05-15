Pelicans News Around the Web (5-15-2019)
Bird strikes! Pelicans win lottery for second time this decade
New Orleans experienced its share of poor luck on the court during the 2018-19 regular season, in the form of rampant injuries that often left the Pelicans short-handed, particularly in March and April.
Must-See: Pelicans win Draft Lottery
Photos: Pelicans win the 2019 NBA Draft Lottery
Pelicans staff react to winning the 2019 NBA Draft Lottery
Official release: Pelicans to pick 1st in 2019 NBA Draft
New Orleans Wins NBA Draft Lottery with Just Six-Percent Chance of Landing Number One Overall Pick.
Historic picks from teams beating odds at lottery
2019 NBA Draft Lottery Reactions: Pelicans David Griffin reacts to the win
Pelicans GM David Griffin talks about the Pelicans winning the draft lottery and what it means for the franchise.
David Griffin: 'We are going to be attracting best in class individuals'
Pelicans Executive VP of Basketball Operations David Griffin speaks to the media following the team receiving the Number 1 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.
Pelicans good vibes extend to NBA draft lottery in epic victory
There's no objective way to measure this, but in David Griffin and Alvin Gentry, the New Orleans Pelicans might have the basketball executive-coach combination with the most positive attitudes in the NBA.
2019 NBA Draft Lottery Reactions: Pelicans Coach Alvin Gentry
Photos: Inside the NBA Lottery Room: Reaction from Alvin Gentry
2019 NBA Draft Lottery Quotes: David Griffin
Pelicans Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations answers questions after winning the #1 overall pick.
Could Zion Williamson impact Anthony Davis trade request from Pelicans?
Anthony Davis could theoretically choose to stay in New Orleans and play a season with the No. 1 player selected in the upcoming NBA Draft, with the Pelicans all but certain to select former Duke phenom Zion Williamson.
Zion changes everything for New Orleans Pelicans
It happened, New Orleans. It really did happen.
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry was the first person in the secure conference room where the NBA lottery was held.
The next chapter in the history of the New Orleans Pelicans could take shape on Tuesday night (May 14).
New Orleans Pelicans win NBA Draft lottery, right to draft Zion Williamson
The New Orleans Pelicans made a jump in the NBA lottery on Tuesday night (May 14). A big jump.
Watch: Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry yells 'f*** yea!' after landing No. 1, gives high-fives, then apologizes
Alvin Gentry isn't always the most excitable guy, but you wouldn't have known that on Tuesday evening.
‘We have to build a winner now’: Pelicans VP David Griffin on Zion, AD and life with the No. 1 pick
Even David Griffin couldn't keep up with the pace at which his franchise's fortunes changed Tuesday night inside the Hilton Chicago.
Kushner: Pelicans totally transformed by NBA draft lottery win -- whether Anthony Davis stays or goes
Do you believe in Ping-Pong balls?
How did the Pelicans somehow win the NBA draft lottery? These 2 good-luck charms
You need good luck to win any lottery right?
Wow! Video: Pelicans employees go wild watching franchise win NBA draft lottery
Playing the odds, the New Orleans Pelicans were slated to get the No. 7 overall pick in the upcoming NBA draft.
The Pelicans got No. 1! See updated NBA draft order after New Orleans' lottery win
Well, now New Orleans has a reason to party.
Gentry ecstatic for top pick, says AD 'will be fine'
New Orleans Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry apologized for cursing in the NBA draft lottery room Tuesday night. But it was for good reason.
Winning Williamson: Pelicans land No. 1 pick
Ahead of this year's NBA draft lottery, the New Orleans Pelicans held a contest for a season-ticket holder to submit a lucky charm to wish the team success.
For Pelicans, a great player like Zion Williamson comes with great responsibility
If it's still possible to look at Zion Williamson without googly eyes, allow me to temper expectations a tad about the anointed young phenom: He's not a guaranteed franchise savior.
New Orleans Pelicans win the NBA draft lottery, chance to pick Zion Williamson
Williamson, Duke's freshman sensation, is likely to be the No. 1 pick when the draft is held next month.
Inside the night coach Alvin Gentry and the Pelicans won the Zion Williamson sweepstakes
The poker faces that filled the ballroom inside the Hilton Chicago didn't apply to the one slapping high-fives with his competitors in the NBA's drawing room for the "Zion Lottery" Tuesday night, as Alvin Gentry exclaimed with unbridled jubilation, initially jumping up before the winning four-number combination was revealed to belong to the New Orleans Pelicans.
What happened at the wildest NBA lottery ever seen
Holy smokes. What a wild lottery. That may have been the wildest lottery ever.
New Orleans Won The NBA’s Golden Ticket. Now What Happens?
The NBA draft lottery on Tuesday night pitted the repeated good luck of Cleveland against the long-standing bad luck of New York — and somehow, New Orleans won.
Vegas lowers Pels' title odds from 300-1 to 25-1
The New Orleans Pelicans were the big NBA draft lottery winners Tuesday night, and Las Vegas took notice.
