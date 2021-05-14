Pelicans News Around the Web (5-14-2021)

Three Pelicans players questionable for Friday's game at Golden State

The New Orleans Pelicans listed Steven Adams (right first MTP sprain), Brandon Ingram (left ankle sprain) and Wes Iwundu (left shoulder sprain) as questionable on Thursday’s official injury update. Zion Williamson (left hand fracture), Lonzo Ball (right thumb strain) and Josh Hart (right thumb surgery) have been ruled out of Friday's game at Golden State.

