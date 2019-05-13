Pelicans News Around the Web (5-13-2019)
Gayle Benson speaks at Loyola 2019 commencement
New Orleans Pelicans owner Gayle Benson received an honorary degree and gave the commencement address for Loyola University at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Saturday, May 11, 2019.watch here»
Saints owner Gayle Benson addresses ‘obviously terrible no-call’ during Loyola commencement
Gayle Benson said the NFL doesn’t like it when team owners criticize the league or its on-field officials.See More»
Pelicans’ Ian Clark hoping strong finish helps in free agency
If the final month of the season was an audition tape for the offseason, Clark sure put his best foot forward.See More»
Photo Gallery: Gayle Benson speaks at Loyola 2019 commencement
See More»
NEXT UP: