Pelicans News Around the Web (5-13-2019)

Gayle Benson speaks at Loyola 2019 commencement

New Orleans Pelicans owner Gayle Benson received an honorary degree and gave the commencement address for Loyola University at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Saturday, May 11, 2019.

Saints owner Gayle Benson addresses ‘obviously terrible no-call’ during Loyola commencement

Gayle Benson said the NFL doesn’t like it when team owners criticize the league or its on-field officials.

Pelicans’ Ian Clark hoping strong finish helps in free agency

If the final month of the season was an audition tape for the offseason, Clark sure put his best foot forward.

Photo Gallery: Gayle Benson speaks at Loyola 2019 commencement