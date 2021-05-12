Pelicans News Around the Web (5-12-2021)

Steven Adams questionable, Brandon Ingram doubtful for Wednesday's game at Dallas

The New Orleans Pelicans listed center Steven Adams (right first MTP sprain) as questionable and Brandon Ingram (left ankle sprain) as doubtful on Tuesday’s official injury update. Zion Williamson (left hand fracture) and Josh Hart (right thumb surgery) have been ruled out of Wednesday’s game at Dallas.

Kushner: As end of Pelicans' season draws near, consider individual success, growth of young team

With 15 seconds left, leading 109-107, the New Orleans Pelicans delivered a glimmer of faith amidst a month of frustration.