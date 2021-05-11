Pelicans News Around the Web (5-11-2021)

Panzura postgame wrap: Grizzlies 115, Pelicans 110

For the first time in six attempts over two seasons, Memphis finally prevailed against New Orleans on Monday. Despite the Pelicans playing without multiple key contributors, including a pair of recent All-Stars, it wasn’t easy for the Grizzlies.

The New Orleans’ Pelicans margin for error in order to make the Western Conference play-in tournament is razor thin, and to make matters worse, they’re in the home stretch of their season without their two most dangerous weapons.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- — Dillon Brooks scored 23 points, Jonas Valanciunas had 20 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks, and the Memphis Grizzlies secured a spot in the postseason play-in tournament by beating the New Orleans Pelicans 115-110 on Monday night.

With the addition of play-in games to the 2021 NBA playoffs, the scramble for seeding is wilder -- and more important -- than ever, with almost every game down the stretch having significant postseason implications.