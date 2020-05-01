Pelicans News Around the Web (5-1-2020)

Trending upward when NBA season was halted, Pelicans hope to get opportunity to return to court, complete 2019-20

Gentry: "We just really felt good in the direction we were going.”

Alvin Gentry: Pelicans players 'eager to get back to playing' as NBA return rumors heat up

The NBA’s seven-week absence has created a void. Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry has heard many of the rumors that have filled it.

NBA Superlatives 2019-20: Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday

Time can fly in life, which is why New Orleans shooting guard Jrue Holiday sometimes shakes his head and laughs when he thinks about how long he’s been in the NBA.

Only half of NBA teams can get back in the gym and these are the rules

Next Friday, James Harden can walk onto the practice court in the basement of the Toyota Center in downtown Houston and start his work to get ready for the NBA playoffs. Luka Doncic can do the same at the Mavericks’ practice gym, as can Donovan Mitchell with the Jazz.

Report: NBA considering pushing back start of next season to December

The NBA has been shut down since March 11, and the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the world's premier basketball league could stretch years down the road.