Pelicans News Around the Web (4-9-2021)

Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball and Kira Lewis Jr. questionable for Philadelphia game

The New Orleans Pelicans listed forward Brandon Ingram as questionable on Thursday's official injury update, due to right first MTP irritation.

Swin Cash on the New Orleans Pelicans Weekly Show - April 8, 2021

The voice of the Pelicans Todd Graffagnini sits down with Pelicans VP of Basketball Operations & Team Development, Swin Cash. The two talk about the youth of this team, the playoff push, & much more. Listen in.

Kushner: Pelicans hit another rough stretch, but is it because of injuries or something else?

Even for a season as turbulent as this one, the downward pivot in the past 10 days is particularly precipitous. But, for the first time this campaign, it also might be explainable.

Pelicans losing ground in the West due to injuries, poor defense. Can they turn it around?

It was only 10 days ago when Stan Van Gundy said this about his Pelicans team after they picked up wins in four of their previous five games.

24 Seconds presented by Ibotta: Lonzo Ball

Based on his improvements at the three-point stripe and foul line, Lonzo Ball’s development was recently described by Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy as one of the NBA’s best individual stories.