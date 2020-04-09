Pelicans News Around the Web (4-9-2020)

Walks with Graff: exploring the Lakefront

New route for Pelicans radio play-by-play man

Pelicans finding creative ways to stay fit while NBA is paused

Every morning at 9 a.m., Aaron Nelson reaches out to 17 players individually. New Orleans' vice president of player care and performance checks in with every Pelicans player — including two who are on two-way contracts — to see how they are feeling.

Aaron Nelson on the New Orleans Pelicans podcast presented by SeatGeek - April 8, 2020

Pelicans' Vice President of Player Care and Performance Aaron Nelson joins the show to talk about his communication with players, programs he’s implemented for them to workout at home, challenges of keeping players in shape when at home, and more.

New Orleans Pelicans and FOX Sports New Orleans announce additional encore games

The New Orleans Pelicans and FOX Sports New Orleans today announced 10 additional Pelicans games from the 2019-20 season that will re-air on the team’s regional television network as part of FOX Sports New Orleans’ encore programming.

Off the Court 2019-20: Pelicans forward Kenrich Williams

New Orleans second-year forward Kenrich Williams – commonly known as “Kenny Hustle” to Pelicans fans, due to his all-out style of play – had to scratch and claw just to get onto an NBA roster.

Zion Williamson to serve as in-game analyst in Pelicans encore game on Fox Sports New Orleans

While the NBA is on hiatus, Zion Williamson is going try his hand at something new: in-game analyst.