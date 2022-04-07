Pelicans News Around the Web (4-7-2022)

NBA announces updates to Pelicans schedule

New Orleans at Memphis on April 9 will tip off at 5:00 p.m. CT; New Orleans vs. Golden State on April 10 will tip off at 8:30 p.m. CT on TNT

Jonas Valanciunas remains questionable for Thursday game vs Portland

Following his absence in Tuesday's road matchup against the Sacramento Kings, Pelicans' starting center Jonas Valanciunas is once again listed as questionable to play Thursday due to right ankle soreness vs Portland (7 p.m. Central, Bally Sports, 100.3 FM). The Pelicans clinched a spot in the Play-In tournament following Tuesday's win and will play the San Antonio Spurs for a chance to advance in the postseason on April 12 or 13. The host city has yet to be determined as the teams head into their final three games - currently New Orleans holds a one-game advantage over San Antonio for the #9 slot.

Pelicans turnaround, play-in berth part of three-year process filled with adversity

Jaxson Hayes is just 21 years old and has only been a pro for three seasons, but following Tuesday’s 123-109 win in Sacramento, the 6-foot-11 power forward sounded like a grizzled NBA veteran, a man who’s already endured a wide array of adversity. In a way, that’s actually very much been the case. Since the summer of 2019, when New Orleans was forced to trade Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers, the Pelicans have navigated more than their share of difficulties, from significant roster changes, to coaching staff alterations, to key injuries, to poor starts that greatly hampered their chances of reaching the postseason in both 2019-20 and 2020-21.

The Pelicans are in the play-in tournament. Here's everything you need to know.

The New Orleans Pelicans have clinched a spot in the Western Conference play-in tournament, and they know who their opponent in the opening round will be.

Pelicans look to bolster play-in standing vs. skidding Blazers

The New Orleans Pelicans have clinched a spot in the Western Conference play-in tournament, yet still have some work to do in order to get a play-in game at home.