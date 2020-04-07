Pelicans News Around the Web (4-7-2020)

Did You Know That… Choosing a uniform number isn’t always as simple as it seems?

It may partly be the result of many people in society becoming wiser about their finances, but the once-proud tradition of athletes paying a teammate to obtain a uniform number seems to be vanishing.

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans Saints, Pelicans launched a brand new daily content series today called, “#HomeTeamTV”, a fun and interactive way for fans to stay engaged during the stay-at-home order. To make being homebound a little more tolerable, fans will get to connect with the teams in unique ways Monday through Friday.

Joel Meyers on the New Orleans Pelicans podcast presented by SeatGeek - April 6, 2020

Fox Sports New Orleans play-by-play voice Joel Meyers speaks with Daniel Sallerson about wanting to see teams resume the regular season at some point, Pelicans Playbacks, fan support, and more.