Pelicans News Around the Web (4-6-2022)

Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 123, Kings 109

In late November, New Orleans trailed the star-studded Los Angeles Lakers by six games in the Western Conference standings, showing no signs of being a postseason qualifier. On Tuesday, the same Pelicans team clinched a play-in berth by guaranteeing that they will finish 2021-22 ahead of the Lakers, part of an epic in-season turnaround.

NBA Foundation grants 40 non-profit recipients totaling more than $11 million in fifth grant round

NEW YORK – The NBA Foundation tipped off its second year of grantmaking, today announcing 40 new grants totaling $11 million to organizations that are creating employment opportunities, furthering career advancement, and driving greater economic empowerment for Black youth throughout the United States and Canada. Named as part of the Foundation’s fifth grant round and the first of 2022, the grants are focused on workforce development, pathways for higher education, mentoring and entrepreneurship for Black youth.

Pelicans clinch Western Conference play-in tournament spot with win over Sacramento Kings

They started the season 1-12. They lost 13 of their first 16 games.

Portland visits New Orleans on 3-game road slide

Portland Trail Blazers (27-52, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (35-44, ninth in the Western Conference)

Pelicans beat Kings 123-109, clinch play-in spot in West

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) CJ McCollum and Jaxson Hayes each scored 23 points and the New Orleans Pelicans clinched a spot in the Western Conference play-in tournament, beating the Sacramento Kings 123-109 on Tuesday night.

Lee Anderson, Zion's stepfather, says Pelicans star is healthy and happy in New Orleans

Two weeks after Zion Williamson posted a video clip of him doing an explosive dunk alone in the Pelicans' practice facility, his stepfather, Lee Anderson, said Williamson is “healthy” and wants to be part of a “winning fabric” in New Orleans.

Stepdad expects Zion Williamson to play for New Orleans Pelicans this season

Zion Williamson's stepfather, Lee Anderson, said he expects Williamson to return to play this season but understands that it's a decision that has to be made with the New Orleans Pelicans' medical staff with a look toward not only the present but also the future.

Zion Williamson Will Play For New Orleans Pelicans This Season, Stepfather Believes

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson’s stepfather expects the young star to play this season, he told a Louisiana sports talk show Tuesday, following a year-long absence due to a right foot fracture—welcome news for the Pelicans if true, as the team is just days away from possibly facing single-elimination in the NBA’s play-in tournament.