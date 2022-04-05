Pelicans News Around the Web (4-5-2022)

Jonas Valanciunas questionable for Tuesday game at Sacramento

Jonas Valanciunas has played in every game since Jan. 31 at Cleveland, a run of 29 consecutive appearances, but New Orleans' starting center is listed as questionable to play Tuesday due to right ankle soreness at Sacramento (9 p.m. Central, Bally Sports, 100.3 FM). The Pelicans can clinch a spot in the Western Conference play-in tournament with a win over the Kings, or a Lakers loss at Phoenix (tip-off of that Tuesday game is a half-hour later than Pelicans-Kings).

Pelicans enter final week seeking play-in berth, homecourt edge in 9-10 game

As New Orleans forward Larry Nance Jr. pointed out after Sunday’s 119-100 loss at the LA Clippers, the beauty of the NBA regular season is that there’s always another opportunity to make amends coming in the near future. The Pelicans did not achieve their goal of clinching a Western Conference play-in berth by winning for a fourth straight time in Crypto.com Arena this season, but they’ll get a second crack at wrapping up a spot Tuesday in Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center. With seven days left in the regular season, ninth-place New Orleans (34-44) still controls its own destiny not only in terms of qualifying for the play-in tournament, but also in earning homecourt advantage in the loser-gets-eliminated matchup between 9 and 10 seeds. The Pelicans are a game ahead of San Antonio (33-45); each team has four contests remaining.

NBA announces New Orleans tip-off times for weekend back-to-back at Grizzlies, vs. Warriors

If a few outcomes go New Orleans’ way over the next handful of days, the Pelicans could learn their Western Conference play-in seeding, opponent and schedule soon. However, if those details don’t crystallize before the weekend, it’s possible New Orleans (34-44) may need to wait until late in the 82-game regular season to find out all specifics. Very late.

Kushner: Pelicans' goal is clear: Get the No. 9 seed in the West

As the 82-game marathon winds through its final week, the New Orleans Pelicans’ objective has come into focus.

Pelicans’ Jose Alvarado on his new contract, the art of creating steals and more: ‘Defense is 90 percent heart’

LOS ANGELES — Jose Alvarado is a perfect example of how quickly life can change in the NBA.