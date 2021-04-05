Pelicans News Around the Web (4-5-2021)
Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 122, Rockets 115
New Orleans didn't get 2021 All-Star Zion Williamson nor 2020 All-Star Brandon Ingram back in its lineup Sunday, but Lonzo Ball and Steven Adams did return from injuries. That was a very good thing.
Lonzo Ball nails 8 3s in return game to help short-handed Pelicans get past Rockets
Missing his two leading scorers, his most dependable reserve and his rock-solid rookie, Pelicans coach Stan Van Gundy had to get creative Sunday.
Ball makes career-best 8 3s as Pelicans beat Rockets 122-115
HOUSTON -- — Lonzo Ball had 27 points and a career-high eight 3-pointers, and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Houston Rockets 122-115 on Sunday night to end a two-game skid.
Lonzo Ball’s career night serves as reminder of rapid growth: ‘Now, he’s just a great shooter’
Putting Lonzo Ball on a minutes restriction wasn't an option Sunday night.
