Pelicans News Around the Web (4-5-2021)

Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 122, Rockets 115

New Orleans didn’t get 2021 All-Star Zion Williamson nor 2020 All-Star Brandon Ingram back in its lineup Sunday, but Lonzo Ball and Steven Adams did return from injuries. That was a very good thing.

Lonzo Ball nails 8 3s in return game to help short-handed Pelicans get past Rockets

Missing his two leading scorers, his most dependable reserve and his rock-solid rookie, Pelicans coach Stan Van Gundy had to get creative Sunday.

Ball makes career-best 8 3s as Pelicans beat Rockets 122-115

HOUSTON -- — Lonzo Ball had 27 points and a career-high eight 3-pointers, and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Houston Rockets 122-115 on Sunday night to end a two-game skid.

Lonzo Ball’s career night serves as reminder of rapid growth: ‘Now, he’s just a great shooter’

Putting Lonzo Ball on a minutes restriction wasn’t an option Sunday night.