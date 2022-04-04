Pelicans News Around the Web (4-4-2022)

Panzura postgame wrap: Clippers 119, Pelicans 100

New Orleans looked like a juggernaut in its three previous meetings against the Clippers this season, but Sunday was one of those nights where everything seemed to tilt in LA’s favor. In their first opportunity to clinch a Western Conference play-in berth, a combination of too many Pelicans turnovers and red-hot Clippers perimeter shooting quickly turned the matchup into a one-sided affair. In a potential preview of a play-in bracket game, LA sealed its position as the No. 8 seed in the West.

With chance to clinch play-in tournament slot, Pelicans can't keep pace against Clippers

On Sunday afternoon at Crypto.com Arena, the Denver Nuggets gave the New Orleans Pelicans an assist.

