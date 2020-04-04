Pelicans News Around the Web (4-4-2020)

JJ Redick on the New Orleans Pelicans podcast presented by SeatGeek - April 3, 2020

Catholic churches to ring bells as reminder to pray for community during coronavirus pandemic

Bell ringing will start Sunday at 6 p.m.

Games should not commence until the time is right. Which isn't now.

We all miss sports but time isn't right for games to return yet

JJ Redick discusses family’s donation on Friday’s Pelicans Podcast

JJ Redick and wife Chelsea decided several years ago to make charitable contributions anonymously, understanding that it was not important to garner public recognition for their various community efforts.

JJ Redick on donation to feed New Orleans, south Louisiana: 'Our family has fallen in love with the city'

JJ Redick is a relative newcomer to New Orleans. After he signed a two-year deal with the Pelicans in June, he, his wife, Chelsea, and their two sons moved here. In that short amount of time, the Redicks have grown fond of the Crescent City. When they saw how it was struggling during the coronavirus pandemic, they knew they wanted to help.