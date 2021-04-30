Pelicans News Around the Web (4-30-2021)

Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 109, Thunder 95

Oklahoma City made NBA history Thursday by using a starting lineup that reportedly was the youngest ever in the league’s 70-plus seasons, averaging roughly 20 years and six months. But as New Orleans head coach Stan Van Gundy pointed out pregame, in some ways the Pelicans are nearly as young as the Thunder.

OKLAHOMA CITY -- — Zion Williamson scored 27 points, and the New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 109-95 on Thursday night.

