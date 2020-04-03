Pelicans News Around the Web (4-3-2020)

Alvin Gentry on basketball hiatus: ‘To be honest, it feels like three months’

For a man who’s seen just about everything in more than three decades as an NBA coach, what Alvin Gentry witnessed March 11 in Sacramento was something new altogether. Just minutes before his New Orleans Pelicans were scheduled to tip off against the Kings in a key Western Conference matchup, the game was postponed due to the threat of coronavirus.

New Orleans Pelicans, JJ and Chelsea Redick, and Lineage Logistics partner to bring meals and jobs to local community

Provides over 1.8 million meals to New Orleans community through Feeding America and Second Harvest Food Bank, Connects displaced Smoothie King Center employees to job opportunities at Lineage, in collaboration with ASM Global.

