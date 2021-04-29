Pelicans News Around the Web (4-29-2021)

Panzura postgame wrap: Nuggets 114, Pelicans 112

Denver entered Wednesday’s game ranked third in the NBA in offensive efficiency, not needing any help to put up big numbers on the scoreboard. Unfortunately for New Orleans, the Pelicans provided plenty of it, turning the ball over at a high rate en route to dropping the opener of a critical three-game road trip.

Kushner: SVG, Pelicans deserve both credit and criticism for their play

Is it optimism or is it delusion?

Zion Williamson on no-call against Nuggets: 'I have to earn my respect'

After a slew of games in which they blew fourth-quarter leads earlier this month, it looked for a moment like the New Orleans Pelicans were going to make an unexpected comeback.

Jokic blocks late shot, Nuggets hold off Pelicans 114-112

DENVER -- — Nikola Jokic swung his right hand down as Zion Williamson was going in for a game-tying, two-handed dunk.

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson is second in the NBA in free throw attempts and fourth in the league in free throw attempts per game, but coach Stan Van Gundy thinks he should be shooting even more.