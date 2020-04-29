Pelicans News Around the Web (4-29-2020)

"The Last Dance" round table Ep. 3 & 4 on the New Orleans Pelicans podcast presented by SeatGeek - April 28, 2020

Pelicans writers and broadcasters Joel Meyers, Todd Graffagnini, Jim Eichenhofer, and Daniel Sallerson discuss episodes 3 & 4 of "The Last Dance." From Rodman, to rivalries, and more.

Off the Court: Pelicans center Derrick Favors

The 2019-20 season marked a major change for New Orleans trade acquisition Derrick Favors. After spending nearly his entire NBA career in the Mountain time zone while playing for the Utah Jazz for 8.5 years, Favors was dealt to the Pelicans, moving back to the South for the first time since he played college basketball at Georgia Tech a decade ago.

Zion Williamson staying ready by watching Michael Jordan documentary, shooting at home

Like millions of Americans, Zion Williamson is watching "The Last Dance." ESPN’s 10-part documentary series, which uses Michael Jordan’s final season with the Bulls as a jumping off point to explore his career, has given Williamson the chance to learn even more about a player he grew up idolizing.