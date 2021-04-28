Pelicans News Around the Web (4-28-2021)

James Johnson probable, Steven Adams questionable for Wednesday game in Denver

James Johnson proved to be a valuable starter and reserve for New Orleans over an 11-game stretch from April 1-18, but he’s been sidelined for four straight games by a right adductor strain. The Pelicans may get the forward back in uniform for their three-game road trip starting Wednesday in Denver, with Johnson listed as probable. Meanwhile, Steven Adams (right first MTP sprain) is questionable, having sat out Monday’s win over the Clippers.

Pelicans' draft-and-stash Didi Louzada has spent the past 2 years in Australia bulking up and learning English

Didi Louzada spoke almost no English when his season-and-a-half journey with the Sydney Kings began in 2019.