Pelicans News Around the Web (4-27-2021)

Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 120, Clippers 103

The Clippers are headed to the 2021 NBA playoffs with plenty of room to spare in the standings, while New Orleans needs to scratch and claw just to have a chance to stay in the Western Conference play-in race. Based on the results of the games between the two clubs in the Smoothie King Center over the past month and a half, you probably never would’ve imagined that.

Eric Bledsoe, Pelicans blow out Clippers as erratic season rolls on

Prior to coming to New Orleans, Eric Bledsoe gained a reputation as an aggressive downhill driver. In his first 10 years in the NBA, he proved he could head north to south and finish at the basket.

Williamson scores 23, leads Pelicans past Clippers, 120-103

NEW ORLEANS -- — Zion Williamson scored 23 points on an array of power moves, spinning dribbles and even a 3-pointer, and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Los Angeles Clippers 120-103 on Monday night.