Pelicans News Around the Web (4-27-2020)

Off the Court: Pelicans guard JJ Redick

One of New Orleans’ more active players during the NBA’s hiatus, JJ Redick hosts a regular podcast for The Ringer and has begun tweeting much more frequently recently, discussing a vast array of subjects. In early April, the 14-year NBA veteran and wife Chelsea made a significant donation to aid New Orleans residents and displaced Smoothie King Center employees, while acknowledging the impact the Crescent City has made on their family since arriving last summer. The Pelicans’ most experienced player delved into his background with Pelicans.com: