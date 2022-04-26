Pelicans News Around the Web (4-26-2022)

No changes to Pelicans injury list for Game 5 in Phoenix

New Orleans’ injury update released Monday afternoon remained the same as several previous ones, with Kira Lewis Jr. (right knee ACL/MCL sprain) and Zion Williamson (right foot fracture) listed as out.

Pelicans trio of rookies delivering momentous contributions in 2022 postseason

Among the 14 players drafted in the 2021 lottery last July, 10 represent teams that did not reach the NBA playoffs. Among the four lotto picks whose clubs are still participating, only two – No. 4 selection Scottie Barnes and seventh choice Jonathan Kuminga – have logged more than 20 total minutes since the 16-team tournament began April 16.

Scott Kushner: Pelicans will have to figure out how to channel home-court energy on the road

The sound of more than 18,000 gleefully-singing fans reverberated off the Smoothie King Center walls on Sunday night.

Pelicans will host Suns one more time at Smoothie King Center. What's next in their first-round series.

In Game 4, the New Orleans Pelicans held Chris Paul to four points, which was tied for the fewest he has ever scored in 133 playoff games.

Pelicans defying playoff odds, while Heat look to advance

New Orleans is defying all the odds.

Have you seen B.I. lately? Brandon Ingram taking game to new level in playoffs

For those who weren’t sure why CJ McCollum preferred New Orleans as a destination after Portland chose to trade the longtime Trail Blazer at midseason, the nine-year NBA guard delivered an immediate response in February.

Herb Jones is doing 'incredible' things as a Pelicans rookie, and his teammates are in awe

In the first three games of the New Orleans Pelicans’ first-round series against the Phoenix Suns, Chris Paul played near-perfect basketball in the fourth quarter.

When will Zion Williamson be ready to play for the Pelicans? Here’s what we know

The Pelicans are coming off their biggest win of the past three seasons and are two wins away from knocking out the team with the best record in the NBA. The vibes in New Orleans are about as good as they’ve ever been.