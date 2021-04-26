Pelicans News Around the Web (4-26-2021)

Steven Adams, James Johnson questionable for Monday's game vs. Los Angeles Clippers

New Orleans Pelicans center Steven Adams and forward James Johnson are listed as questionable for Monday's game vs. the Los Angeles Clippers. Adams, who played in Satursday's loss to the San Antonio Spurs, is listed on the team's Injury Report with a right first MTP sprain while Johnson is listed with a right adductor strain.

In disappointing Pelicans' season, even strengths turn into weaknesses in important moments

One of the few things the New Orleans Pelicans have been able to count on during their erratic season is their rebounding. Statistically, they have been the NBA’s top-ranked team at securing their own misses and the second-best team at securing their opponents’ misses.

Kushner: Pelicans' expectations this season were reasonable, so why couldn't they meet them?

The New Orleans Pelicans weren’t supposed to be a traditional playoff team this season. Or even a winning one, for that matter.

Pelicans’ loss to Spurs effectively ends playoff hopes, highlighting issues that led to this point

If Saturday’s matchup against the Spurs was the first time you’ve watched a Pelicans game this year, it was almost a perfect summation of how this season has gone for New Orleans.