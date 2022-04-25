Pelicans News Around the Web (4-25-2022)

Game 4 playoff postgame wrap: No. 8 Pelicans 118, No. 1 Suns 103

With Brandon Ingram finding holes in Phoenix’s elite defense, Jose Alvarado finding ways to bother the Suns’ elite point guard in the backcourt and Herbert Jones swatting everything that showed up on his defensive radar, eighth-seeded New Orleans stood toe-to-toe against the Western Conference’s top seed Sunday for three quarters, then put them away in the fourth.

NEW ORLEANS -- Normally low-key by design, Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams had some cutting remarks about the officiating after the New Orleans Pelicans took Game 4 by a score of 118-103 on Sunday to even the first-round series at 2-2.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Brandon Ingram scored 16 of his 30 points in the third quarter and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Phoenix Suns — playing without injured star Devin Booker — 118-103 in Game 4 on Sunday night to tie the first-round series.

NEW ORLEANS -- Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram is four games into the first playoff appearance of his six-year career -- a fact his rookie teammate Jose Alvarado still can't believe.