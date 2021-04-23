Pelicans News Around the Web (4-23-2021)
Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 135, Magic 100
The New Orleans forward combination of Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson found gaps in the Orlando defense from mid-range and in the paint, respectively.
Brandon Ingram scores 29 points, Pelicans torch Magic to get much-needed win
Prior to Thursday, all three games the New Orleans Pelicans had played in this week came down to the wire.
Brandon Ingram's big night helps Pelicans keep faint play-in tournament hopes alive
Three points from the New Orleans Pelicans' 135-100 win over the Orlando Magic on Thursday.
Williamson scores 23, helps Pelicans rout Magic 135-100
ORLANDO, Fla. -- — Zion Williamson scored 23 points in 23 minutes in his first game against Orlando, and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Magic 135-100 on Thursday night to snap a four-game losing streak.
