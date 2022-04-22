Pelicans News Around the Web (4-22-2022)

No changes to New Orleans injury list entering Game 3 vs. Suns

There is nothing new to report on the New Orleans side of the injury ledger a day ahead of Friday’s Game 3 in the Smoothie King Center, but a fast break during Game 2 has resulted in the expectation that one of Phoenix’s stars will not be able to play.

Pelicans practice report presented by HUB International: Phoenix ‘extremely dangerous’ even without Devin Booker

When he was asked after Thursday’s practice about Phoenix potentially not having All-Star guard Devin Booker (right hamstring strain) for the rest of Round 1 of the playoffs, New Orleans guard CJ McCollum used an analogy from nature to describe how the Pelicans must approach the situation.

New Orleans Pelicans announce sellout crowd for red out, NBA playoff games 3 and 4 vs. Phoenix Suns

The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that Games 3 and 4 of the teams’ opening-round Western Conference Playoffs vs. the Phoenix Suns Friday and Sunday, both starting at 8:30 p.m. in the Smoothie King Center, are sold out. Gates will open at 7:00 p.m.

Exclusive: Chris Paul, Willie Green, their New Orleans-rooted friendship ... and these playoffs

In their two seasons as teammates on the Los Angeles Clippers, Chris Paul and Willie Green shared adjoining lockers.

Rod Walker: Only five 8 seeds have advanced in NBA playoffs. Can the Pelicans join the club?

The list is only five teams long.

Suns star Devin Booker could miss the remainder of series vs. Pelicans, report says

Phoenix Suns star guard Devin Booker could miss the remainder of his team's first-round playoff series with the New Orleans Pelicans, according to a report by ESPN's Brian Windhorst.

Brandon Ingram is built for playoff basketball and other takeaways from Pelicans vs. Suns

In their first half of playoff basketball, the New Orleans Pelicans looked taken aback.