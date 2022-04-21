Pelicans News Around the Web (4-21-2022)

Pelicans defied prognostications by seizing Game 2 win on Suns' home floor

Many of those who predicted that top-seeded Phoenix would quickly dispose of No. 8 New Orleans via a 4-0 first-round sweep may not have been aware that the Pelicans entered the Western Conference playoffs at 10-2 since the All-Star break with Brandon Ingram in the lineup. They might not have realized that after New Orleans struggled for a handful of games following a trade for CJ McCollum, the Pelicans had been one of the West’s top teams for an extended stretch. They were unaware that an unheralded piece in the same deal, Larry Nance Jr., had fit perfectly into the team’s second unit. Blissfully ignorant of the impact being made by New Orleans rookies Herbert Jones (a second-round pick), Jose Alvarado (undrafted) and Trey Murphy III (recently cemented his rotation spot in March).

The New Orleans Pelicans shook up the basketball world on Tuesday night, upsetting the top-seeded Phoenix Suns 125-114 in Game 2 to even the best-of-seven NBA playoff series at one game apiece.

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker is likely to miss Games 3 and 4 against the New Orleans Pelicans with a mild right hamstring strain, but he hasn't been ruled out for the rest of the opening-round Western Conference series, sources told ESPN.

Phoenix Suns (64-18, first in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (36-46, eighth in the Western Conference)

Jaxson Hayes’ father Jonathan played a total of 12 years in the NFL as a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers, so it probably wasn’t much of a surprise that Jaxson focused on football as a youngster, eventually becoming a college recruiting prospect at wide receiver. On an old Rivals.com football webpage, Hayes is listed as a 6-foot-7, 189-pound wideout, drawing interest from pigskin powers Notre Dame and Ohio State.