Pelicans News Around the Web (4-21-2021)

Panzura postgame wrap: Nets 134, Pelicans 129

New Orleans and Brooklyn have been among the NBA’s most improved defensive teams in April, but offense was the name of the game Tuesday when the interconference foes met.

Zion Williamson's 33 points not enough in Pelicans' fourth-straight loss

Toward the end of the third quarter, Naji Marshall missed a pair of free throws. The Pelicans’ two-way player, who has taken on an increased role in recent weeks, was impacting the game with his playmaking and his defense, but his shot was nowhere to be found.

Irving leads short-handed Nets past Pelicans, 134-129

NEW ORLEANS -- — Kyrie Irving capped a 32-point performance with a tough turnaround jumper, a driving layup through converging defenders and four free throws in the final minute, and the Brooklyn Nets held on for a 134-129 victory over the reeling New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night.

Walker: George Floyd's death impacted sports; guilty verdict for Derek Chauvin reminds us more work to be done

I shouldn't have been nervous on Tuesday, but I was.

Stan Van Gundy on Derek Chauvin verdict: Justice done, but 'hard to celebrate'

NEW ORLEANS -- New Orleans Pelicans coach Stan Van Gundy called Tuesday's guilty verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin "an important day for our country" but said it was hard to find reasons to celebrate and recognized there is more work to do.