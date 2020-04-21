Posted: Apr 21, 2020

Pelicans News Around the Web (4-21-2020)

Did You Know That… New Orleans’ starting five has been dominant in 2019-20?

Take a pass-first point guard with elite floor vision. Give him three potent scorers who can do damage in a multitude of ways. Add an experienced center who rebounds and anchors a defense. Watch it become a cohesive group.

Trajan Langdon on the New Orleans Pelicans podcast presented by SeatGeek - April 20, 2020

Pelicans' General Manager Trajan Langdon joins the show to talk about the NBA draft, Pelicans Playbacks, and last night's episodes of "The Last Dance"

