Pelicans News Around the Web (4-20-2022)

Game 2 playoff postgame wrap: No. 8 Pelicans 125, No. 1 Suns 114

It didn’t take long for New Orleans and its many first-time playoff participants to get accustomed to the NBA’s biggest stage. It didn’t take long for the Pelicans to make a relatively common prediction that they’d get swept in Round 1 by the league’s best team already incorrect.

PHOENIX — In Game 1, the Phoenix Suns practically ignored Jaxson Hayes on the offensive end.

PHOENIX -- — Brandon Ingram's rolling, Devin Booker's hurting and the New Orleans Pelicans made it clear that this first-round playoff series will be a fight for the top-seeded Phoenix Suns.

Trust between Brandon Ingram and Willie Green is fueling Pelicans' turnaround season

PHOENIX — A little after midnight on Tuesday, Brandon Ingram shot Willie Green a text message.

PHOENIX – Before every game, Larry Nance Jr. delivers the same message to Brandon Ingram as he’s taking the floor.

PHOENIX -- Before every game when his team is doing pregame handshakes, New Orleans Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. has a message for Brandon Ingram.