Posted: Apr 20, 2021

Pelicans News Around the Web (4-20-2021)

James Johnson doubtful vs. Brooklyn Nets

The New Orleans Pelicans listed James Johnson doubtful on Monday's official injury update, due to a right adductor strain. The Pelicans face the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Smoothie King Center.

LOOK: Zion Williamson's signature sneaker is here

Zion Williamson’s signature sneaker is here.

Zion Williamson’s journey with Jordan Brand to the Zion 1

The New Orleans Pelicans star is the first Generation Z signature basketball athlete in the history of both Jordan and Nike

The Zion 1 is Made to Move Different

On January 22, 2020, Zion Williamson’s first NBA basket was a quiet one.

Jordan Brand Reveals NBA Star Zion Williamson’s Debut Signature Sneaker — the Zion 1

Zion Williamson is the next Jordan Brand athlete with a signature shoe.

Michael Jordan Brand Unveils Zion Williamson Shoe

On Tuesday, Air Jordan announced the first Zion Williamson shoe.

