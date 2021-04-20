Pelicans News Around the Web (4-20-2021)
James Johnson doubtful vs. Brooklyn Nets
The New Orleans Pelicans listed James Johnson doubtful on Monday's official injury update, due to a right adductor strain. The Pelicans face the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Smoothie King Center.
LOOK: Zion Williamson's signature sneaker is here
Zion Williamson's signature sneaker is here.
Zion Williamson’s journey with Jordan Brand to the Zion 1
The New Orleans Pelicans star is the first Generation Z signature basketball athlete in the history of both Jordan and Nike
The Zion 1 is Made to Move Different
On January 22, 2020, Zion Williamson's first NBA basket was a quiet one.
Jordan Brand Reveals NBA Star Zion Williamson’s Debut Signature Sneaker — the Zion 1
Zion Williamson is the next Jordan Brand athlete with a signature shoe.
Michael Jordan Brand Unveils Zion Williamson Shoe
On Tuesday, Air Jordan announced the first Zion Williamson shoe.
