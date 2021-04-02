Pelicans News Around the Web (4-2-2021)

Panzura postgame wrap: Magic 115, Pelicans 110 (OT)

New Orleans was playing without several of its biggest contributors Thursday, facing an Orlando team that recently traded away several of its biggest contributors.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker's 31 points not enough in Pelicans' overtime loss to Magic

The New Orleans Pelicans had two huge holes to fill in the starting lineup Thursday.

Ross lifts Magic over short-handed Pelicans in overtime

NEW ORLEANS -- — Terrence Ross hit two key jumpers late in overtime, Wendell Carter III scored 21 points and the Orlando Magic beat the short-handed New Orleans Pelicans 115-110 on Thursday night.